Washington, November 4: US President Donald Trump won the states of Kentucky and Oklahoma in addition to Indiana in the US Presidential polls on Tuesday. Eight electoral votes were in Kentucky, while Oklahoma had seven electoral votes, reported CNN. Trump needs to secure a minimum of 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the White House again.

Voters are deciding between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. US Presidential Election 2020 Results Live News Updates.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)