Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 11 (ANI/WAM): The US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, emphasised the strong and growing strategic partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates in the fields of energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced technology during his visit to the UAE.

Wright, who is in the UAE as part of his first official international trip, described the bilateral relations with the UAE as witnessing "rapid growth" in investment and joint cooperation. His regional trip, which includes three countries, aims to strengthen ties with key geostrategic and energy allies.

During a visit to ADNOC HQ, Wright expressed his admiration for the UAE's early adoption of AI in its energy sector. "I think the UAE has been an early mover in AI. I saw incredible progress today in applying AI to their own energy system, and a big vision for where their future is going," Wright told reporters. He predicted significant cooperation between the two nations in both energy and AI, involving significant investments in both directions, along with continued geopolitical cooperation between the two countries.

In response to a question about mutual investments, especially following the launch of the UAE's XRG company, Wright explained that there are major opportunities for Emirati investments in the United States, as well as American investments in the UAE. These include flows of capital and technology.

He added that artificial intelligence will drive the next phase of energy demand, particularly for natural gas and electricity.

Wright affirmed that his country is open to foreign investments and is working to empower the private sector and reduce costs, making it an attractive destination for investments in oil, gas, and advanced energy sectors.

He clarified that oil and gas prices are influenced by the forces of the free market and are not determined by any one party, noting that the US continues to produce oil at good levels, while natural gas production is growing rapidly, driven by rising domestic demand and increased export capacity.

He pointed out that short-term price fluctuations are mostly due to market perceptions related to supply and demand, saying: "In the long term, I believe we will see a gradual decline in oil and gas prices in the United States, and we hope this will also happen globally."

Wright clarified that this decline in prices does not necessarily mean a drop in company profitability, affirming that energy companies will continue to reduce production costs and face fewer government burdens, which will positively impact the sector.

He emphasised that President Donald Trump's agenda focuses on lowering energy costs as a means to improve citizen's living standards, boost corporate competitiveness, and increase investments. He noted that the current US administration aims to support energy demand growth through the expansion of artificial intelligence, reshoring of industries, and raising living standards.

He also highlighted new investment initiatives in the energy sector, including XRG, which focuses on investing in low-carbon energy, chemicals, enhancing technological innovation, and providing essential energy and products to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities worldwide.

He stressed that AI requires significant investments and advanced expertise, which provides fertile ground for strategic partnerships between the UAE and the United States.

Wright explained that capital and technology flows are moving in both directions, praising the level of technology used in oil and gas production, as well as the UAE's early investments in artificial intelligence technologies.

He said the United States is preparing for a new phase of strong growth in demand for oil and gas in the coming years, in parallel with the expected increase in production, pointing out that artificial intelligence will be a key factor in this growth, particularly by driving up demand for natural gas and electricity.

He noted that President Donald Trump is leading a trade agenda based on the principles of achieving balance in international trade and revitalising the manufacturing sector in the US, which contributes to creating local job opportunities and raising wage levels.

He explained that while the US has long been open to imports, its trading partners have not shown similar openness toward its exports. He added that the US administration is seeking to achieve reciprocity, as well as to stimulate local industries through tools such as tariffs.

He noted that these policies will contribute to strengthening economic growth in both the United States and globally, despite the challenges that may accompany the transition phase.

Regarding relations with China and Iran, he said preliminary negotiations are underway with China, expressing optimism about reaching an understanding that serves the interests of both countries.

He stated that the main objective regarding Iran is to end its nuclear programme, stressing the importance of serious negotiations and recognising the United States' commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon due to the threat it poses to the security of the Middle East and the world. (ANI/WAM)

