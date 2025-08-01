Gaza [Palestine], August 1 (ANI): United States special envoy to Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived at a US-backed food aid site in Gaza on Friday, amid an escalating starvation crisis in the enclave, CNN reported.

An Israeli source confirmed to CNN that Witkoff reached the controversial aid facility operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GFH).

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, addressing reporters on Thursday, said Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee were scheduled to visit Gaza "to inspect the current distribution sites and secure a plan to deliver more food and meet with local Gazans to hear firsthand about this dire situation on the ground."

Leavitt also said that Witkoff and Huckabee would "brief the president immediately after their visit to approve a final plan for food and aid distribution into the region," adding, "the White House will provide more details once that plan is approved and agreed on by the president of the United States," CNN reported.

According to CNN, this marks Witkoff's second visit to Gaza. His first came shortly after Donald Trump assumed office in January, making him the first US official in over a decade to set foot in the enclave.

The visit comes as the United States has recalled its negotiating team from Doha, where talks aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire were underway, CNN reported. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Hamas' latest response "clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire."

Posting on X, Witkoff said the US "will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza," without specifying what those options might be, CNN noted.

Witkoff, who also travelled to Italy for consultations, added, "While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza."

Following Hamas' response, Israel also recalled its delegation from Doha. However, an Israeli source told CNN the move should not be seen as a breakdown in negotiations, but rather as a step to facilitate decisions "that cannot be made remotely."

CNN cited a separate official familiar with the talks as describing Hamas' response as "positive," adding that while gaps remain, "there is growing optimism that the gaps are narrowing and a deal can be reached."

Despite this, CNN reported that the future of the negotiations remains uncertain. It is unclear whether the US is stepping back from talks or using the withdrawal as leverage.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen. CNN reported that starvation deaths are rising daily, with Israeli restrictions limiting aid shipments. Aid deliveries remain vulnerable in the absence of a ceasefire.

Under the Biden administration, the US had a dedicated official for humanitarian access to Gaza. CNN noted the Trump administration has not appointed a similar figure. Instead, US officials have blamed Hamas for the crisis and backed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which they say helps prevent aid theft by Hamas.

CNN reported repeated violence near GHF aid sites, with over 1,000 people killed while seeking aid, according to the United Nations. Local authorities say more than a dozen people have died of starvation in the past week.

Asked about efforts to boost aid delivery without a ceasefire, State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, "We want to see end the devastation that has taken place in Gaza, that's why we have seen this commitment to get aid to the people who need it in a way where it is not weaponized by Hamas."

"That commitment remains. It is a commitment from President Trump and Secretary Rubio, that is why we have supported the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. That is why we continue supporting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation," Pigott added, as cited by CNN. (ANI)

