Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): The United States is exploring options to provide oxygens and related supplies to India, said the White House, adding that Washington may re-route shipment of oxygen generation system planned to other countries given the urgency of conditions in India.

During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, Washington is in "close touch" with India "over raw material needs that they have" and will provide the raw material for the production of AsteraZenaca Covidshield vaccines.

"We are in close touch with Indian officials over raw material needs that they have. As requested by India we will provide the raw materials for the production of AsteraZenaca Covishield vaccines," Psaki said.

Psaki said the US Department of Defence is exploring options to provide oxygen generation systems to India and also exploring to provide field oxygen generation systems.

"There is a number of areas that have our great interest and our great need to India this point and time. Oxygen is one of them. At India's request, we are exploring options to provide oxygen and related supplies," the press secretary said.

"The Department of Defence is exploring options to provide oxygen generation system. We may be in a position to reroute shipment planned to other countries with lower immediate needs given the urgency of conditions in India and we have more details hopefully on the possibility soon. DOD is also exploring providing field oxygen generation systems which we have used in our field medical hospitals. Each unit can provide oxygen for up to 50 to 100 beds and we are also exploring to provide oxygen concentrators and ventilators," she added.

The White House said Washington has identified commercial suppliers for the drug Remedesivir that helped relieve the suffering of COVID-19 patients in India

"Another one of the major need is PPE and we have identified US commercial suppliers as well. We have identified commercial suppliers for the drug Remedesivir that helped relieve the suffering of COVID-19 patients in India. We have identified Rapid diagnostic testing supplies, PPE and additional ventilators available to be transferred to India," she further said.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden pledged America's "steadfast support" for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Biden made the remarks during his call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country has been reported over 3 lakh daily cases in the last few days. India on Monday reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

The United States has announced that it will send the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)