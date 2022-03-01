California, March 1: Five people, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a church in Sacramento, California, local media reported citing authorities on Monday (local time).

In an apparent murder-suicide shooting at a church in the Arden-Arcade neighbourhood, a man opened fire on three of his children, aged under 15, before shooting himself dead, CNN reported quoting Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at a press conference.

The fifth deceased has been identified as the wife of the gunman, the media outlet reported citing Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Parker Wilbourn.

Wilbourn informed that other people were also present in the church during the incident but none of them was involved. Most of the others were employees or congregates and nobody else at the scene required medical assistance, he added.

The matter is being investigated by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom condoled the death of the victims and described the incident as "another senseless act of gun violence in America". "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities," he tweeted.

