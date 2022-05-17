Dallas, May 17 (AP) The FBI has opened a federal hate crime investigation into last week's shooting at a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area that injured three people.

The Dallas FBI field office is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas and the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division on the investigation, said Dallas FBI spokeswoman Melinda Urbina.

“We are in close communication with Dallas Police and are partnering together to thoroughly investigate this incident,” she said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further at this time.”

Three women were injured in the shooting last week at Hair World Salon. Earlier Tuesday, Dallas police said they arrested a suspect in the case and plan to release more details at a press conference later in the day. (AP)

