US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joins talks with Israeli envoy Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese envoy Nada Hamadeh Moawad at State Department (Photo/US Dept of state)

Washington DC [US], April 15 (ANI): The United States hosted a trilateral meeting with Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday, marking their first high-level engagement since 1993. The talks focused on launching direct negotiations, with all sides expressing willingness to move toward a ceasefire, security cooperation and a broader peace framework, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Counsellor Michael Needham, US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A Johnson, Israel's Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

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The United States welcomed the meeting as a historic milestone and expressed support for continued dialogue between the two countries. It also backed the Government of Lebanon's plans to restore the monopoly of force and curb external influence. Washington expressed hope that the talks would go beyond the scope of the 2024 agreement and pave the way for a comprehensive peace deal, while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself against continued attacks by Hezbollah.

According to the statement, the US affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track. The United States underscored that these negotiations have the potential to unlock significant reconstruction assistance and economic recovery for Lebanon and expand investment opportunities for both countries.

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The State of Israel reiterated its position on disarming all non-state armed groups and dismantling terror infrastructure in Lebanon. It also expressed commitment to working with the Lebanese government to ensure long-term security for the people of both nations.

Israel further affirmed its readiness to engage in direct negotiations aimed at resolving all outstanding issues and achieving a durable peace that would enhance regional stability and prosperity, the statement added.

The State of Lebanon reaffirmed the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announcement of November 2024, underscoring the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty, while calling for a ceasefire and concrete measures to address and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that the country continues to endure as a result of the ongoing conflict.

All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)