Washington [US], May 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives passed a supplemental funding bill for Ukraine that provides the country with nearly USD 40 billion in assistance amid Russia's special military operation, including more than USD 20 billion in defense aid.

The bill passed 366-55 as voting continued.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Military Given Shooting Orders to Quell Spread of Violence.

US House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, on Tuesday, moving forward on US President Joe Biden's original request for a USD 33 billion aid package.

The request included USD 20.4 billion in military aid, USD 8.5 billion in economic aid, and USD 3 billion in humanitarian assistance. The US House added USD 3.4 billion in defense aid and USD 3.4 billion in humanitarian assistance on top of Biden's initial request. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 28 Over Alleged Links to 2016 Coup.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)