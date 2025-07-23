Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): The Kennedy Center's famed opera house could soon be renamed in honour of Melania Trump, as House Republicans advance an amendment seeking to designate it the "First Lady Melania Trump Opera House," The Hill reported.

The House Appropriations Committee approved the proposal on Tuesday as part of the interior, environment, and related agencies annual spending bill. The panel voted 33-25 in favour of the amendment, which was one among several others under consideration, according to The Hill.

Also Read | Earth To Spin Faster Than Usual on July 22, To Skip 1.34 Milliseconds of 24-Hour Day; Next Shortest Day of 2025 To Be on August 5.

The move comes months after US President Donald Trump overhauled the Kennedy Center's board and appointed himself as its chair, a break from tradition that drew criticism at the time. He had accused the performing arts institution of being too "woke," The Hill noted.

The Hill also reported that both Trump and Melania attended a performance of Les Miserables at the Kennedy Center last month, despite having skipped the annual Kennedy Center Honors during his first term, another deviation from presidential norms.

Also Read | US Shocker: Tattoo Parlour Owner Kidnaps Teen Mistress After Argument in NYC, Assaults Her With Wife and Nanny’s Help; All 3 Arrested.

"Over the years, the Opera House has welcomed dozens of the world's great dance and opera companies and has hosted some of the most important artistic events of the last quarter century," the Kennedy Center states on its website.

With more than 2,300 seats, the opera house is the second-largest theatre at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and frequently hosts its marquee performances, The Hill highlighted.

Neither the Kennedy Center nor the office of the first lady immediately responded to requests for comment on the potential name change, The Hill said.

It remains unclear when Republican leaders in the House intend to bring the amended legislation to a full chamber vote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)