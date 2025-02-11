Washington DC [US], February 11 (ANI): India and the United States continue to deepen their strategic and economic ties, driven by shared democratic values and common interests in global stability, technological advancement, and economic cooperation.

As the geopolitical landscape shifts, the partnership between the two nations remains critical. David Smith, Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of America's largest broadcast and technology companies, shared his insights into the state of India-US relations and the media's role in shaping public perception.

Smith highlighted the growing alignment between the two countries, emphasising their expanding collaboration across multiple sectors. "I believe there is great respect for each other and a shared vision for the many levels of cooperation possible between the world's two largest democracies. The US-India relationship has strengthened significantly, driven by shared interests in economic growth, security, technology, and a rules-based international order," he said in an interview to ANI.

Economic engagement remained a key pillar of this partnership. According to Smith, "Economically, our trade and investment ties continue to expand. The US sees India as a key partner in global supply chains, digital innovation, and advanced manufacturing. Initiatives like the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) highlight deep collaboration in semiconductors, AI, and defence." These areas of cooperation positioned India as an essential player in global technological advancements, reinforcing its role in the future of digital infrastructure and high-tech industries.

Beyond economic ties, Smith stressed the geopolitical importance of India's growing influence in global affairs.

"Geopolitically, both nations share a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. With rising global challenges, India plays a stabilising role in the region, while the Quad partnership reinforces strategic alignment. Defence cooperation, highlighted by agreements like COMCASA and BECA, ensures deeper interoperability between our forces," Smith said to ANI.

These agreements, along with continued joint military exercises and strategic dialogues, further strengthened security cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.

People-to-people connections also played a critical role in fostering bilateral ties, particularly through the Indian-American community's contributions in various fields. "Culturally, the Indian-American community strengthens bilateral ties through entrepreneurship, academia, and public service. This people-to-people connection is vital in fostering mutual understanding," Smith explained.

He also noted that Sinclair's own involvement in India reflected this broader trend. "Personally, I have experienced every one of these dimensions through Sinclair's many engagements in India. In that sense, our journey with India is a microcosm for the immense potential opportunities between the two countries."

With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the United States for talks with President Donald Trump, Smith believed the discussions would center around expanding these areas of collaboration. "As Prime Minister Modi visits the US to meet with President Trump, the discussions will likely focus on this immense potential by enhancing trade, defence collaboration, and energy security. Both leaders recognise the vast potential of this partnership, ensuring that US-India relations remain a defining force in the 21st century."

Beyond diplomacy and trade, Smith underscored the critical role media played in shaping how the public perceived the India-US partnership. "As the Executive Chairman of Sinclair, America's second-largest television broadcast company, I recognise the media's critical role in shaping public perception of India-US relations. Media acts as a bridge, fostering understanding and highlighting the strategic and economic importance of this partnership."

Sinclair Broadcast Group actively contributed to this effort by ensuring that key developments in trade, defence, and diplomacy were accurately conveyed to American audiences. "At Sinclair, we have worked to ensure that key developments in trade, defence, and diplomacy are accurately conveyed to American audiences. Our coverage emphasises the strength of the US-India alliance, from major trade agreements to joint military exercises and advancements in technology collaboration."

Beyond reporting, Sinclair made direct investments in India's media and technology sectors. "Beyond reporting, Sinclair has invested tens of millions of dollars in India, fostering partnerships with leading companies in broadcasting, telecommunications, and digital platforms. This collaboration reflects our confidence in India's technological leadership and economic potential." These investments reflected the growing business ties between the two countries, particularly in areas such as digital infrastructure and content distribution.

In an effort to bring Indian perspectives to American audiences, Sinclair partnered with Indian media organisations. "Additionally, through partnerships with Asian News International (ANI) and programs like My India, Sinclair provides American audiences with direct access to Indian perspectives. By carrying these programs on our digital platforms, we empower viewers with insights into India's role in global affairs," he said in the interview.

Ultimately, Smith saw media as a powerful tool in strengthening the India-US relationship by ensuring accurate information and balanced discourse. "An informed public is crucial for sustaining strong bilateral relations. The media's responsibility is not just to report but to educate, dispel misinformation, and promote balanced discourse. Sinclair remains committed to fostering transparency and mutual understanding between India and the US." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)