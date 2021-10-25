Washington [US], October 25 (ANI): The United States is launching a new program for Afghans who have been evacuated to the country under Operation Allies Welcome, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

"The State Department is partnering with the Community Sponsorship Hub (CSH), a project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, Inc., to support the launch of the Sponsor Circle Program for Afghans," the US State Department statement said.

"The program will enable groups of individuals to form sponsor circles to provide initial resettlement assistance to Afghans as they arrive and build new lives in local communities across the country," it added.

Blinken stated the program is due to create new opportunities for the Afghans and will "directly support Afghans who have been relocated to the United States under Operation Allies Welcome."

Earlier this month, the Biden administration had appointed veteran diplomat Elizabeth Jones to lead efforts for relocation and resettlement in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration wants to permanently resettle 55,600 Afghan evacuees from the military bases of the US to permanent houses, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

Bringing such a large number of Afghans from military bases to permanent houses seems to be the biggest change to the resettlement program since 1980, the report added. (ANI)

