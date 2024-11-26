Taipei [Taiwan] November 26 (ANI): A significant forum, titled "Symposium on Finding Common Ground," was held at National Chengchi University in Taiwan on November 23-24. The event focused on the impact of US legislation on Tibet, the evolving global political landscape, and the growing authoritarianism under China's President Xi Jinping.

Organised by the Tibet Religious Foundation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the symposium explored Tibet's international status, democratic movements within China, and the rising tensions between Western democracies and authoritarian regimes.

Also Read | COP29: An Initiative of Ethics, Climate Concerns, or Commercial Interests?.

As per the information provided by the Central Tibetan Administration, key attendees included Tibetan leaders, scholars, and activists from Tibet's allies such as Taiwan, East Turkistan, Hong Kong, Southern Mongolia, and China's pro-democracy movement.

Secretary Karma Choeying of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) delivered a key address emphasising Tibet's historical context and advocating for dialogue between Tibet and China based on the Middle Way Approach. He also highlighted the growing influence of US legislation, particularly the Promoting a Resolution to Tibet-China Dispute Act, which asserts Tibet's independence from China and recognises the CTA as Tibet's legitimate representative.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal: Sri Lanka Issues Red Alert As Possible Cyclonic Storm Looms.

In the morning session on November 23, experts such as Representative Kalsang Gyaltsen Bawa and Akio Yaita, CEO of the Indo-Pacific Strategy Think Tank, discussed the significance of US legislative action and its impact on international support for Tibet. They stressed China's continued human rights violations and religious repression against Tibetans, calling for global solidarity in protecting Tibet's cultural heritage and religious freedoms.

The afternoon session focused on Tibet's global support and CTA outreach efforts. Prominent speakers including Jamyang Tsering, Tsultrim Gyatso, and Tenzin Phentok addressed the internal divisions within Tibet, particularly the separation between the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and other Tibetan provinces. They argued that these divisions undermine Tibetan unity and complicate efforts to secure international support. The speakers urged for stronger international coordination to combat China's cultural erasure of Tibet and to ensure a unified global response to protect Tibet's identity.

The symposium concluded with a call for enhanced international cooperation to support Tibet's autonomy struggle. Attendees stressed the need for decisive actions from global governments to resist China's efforts to isolate and suppress Tibet's unique cultural identity. This event underscored the growing international support for Tibet and the critical importance of continued advocacy for its autonomy and cultural preservation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)