Moscow [Russia], February 21 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Sunday emphasised the need for the US and NATO to take Russia's demands to ensure its security guarantees as seriously as possible and to respond specifically and to the point.

The two leaders had an in-depth discussion of the developments around Ukraine as well as developments regarding long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation, said Kremlin in its statement.

The Russian President noted that "provocations from Ukrainian militants were the reason for the escalation".

Kremlin, in its statement, further stated, "Attention was drawn to the modern weapons and ammunition being sent to Ukraine by NATO member countries, which is encouraging Kyiv to pursue a military solution to the Donbas problem. As a result, civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics are suffering and being forced to leave for Russia to save themselves from intensifying attacks."

Considering the current state of affairs, the two presidents found it expedient to step up the search for a diplomatic solution between the foreign ministers and political advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format countries. Kremlin said that these meetings are to help restore the ceasefire and ensure progress in settling the conflict around Donbas.

This came amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine due to Moscow's build-up of around 150,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east, in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south, which began in the autumn.

Russia claims the surge of forces has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation, but has refused to offer any other explanation for the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War. (ANI)

