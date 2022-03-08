Iowa [US], March 8 (ANI): One person died and two others remain in critical condition as a result of a shooting outside a high school in Iowa, US.

Three individuals were hit during a shooting outside of East High School in the city of Des Moines, CNN reported.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2022: From Kamala Harris to Ursula Von Der Leyen, Here is a List of Powerful Women Leaders Around the World.

According to US media, the suspects in the shooting are in police custody.

The school official said they went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: At Least 13 Ukrainian Civilians Killed in Airstrike on Bread Factory in Kyiv, Says State Emergency Service.

"Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all-clear. Students are dismissing on time," the school district tweeted.

An investigation is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)