Washington [US], November 7 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a call on Sunday, affirmed continuous commitment towards supporting Ukraine against Russia's aggression, the White House informed in a press release.

As per the release, they affirmed their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights and fair trade practices.

Also Read | Tanzania Plane Crash: Death Toll Rises to 19 After Small Passenger Aircraft Crashes Into Lake Victoria in Bukoba (Watch Video).

The leaders underscored the continued commitment of both US and Germany in providing Ukraine with economic, humanitarian, and security support for defending itself against Russia's aggression.

The two leaders agreed in calling Russia's recent nuclear threats 'irresponsible'. The release stated that the two leaders also discussed Scholz's recent trip to the People's Republic of China.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Discharged From Hospital, Moved to His Residence in Lahore, Anti Govt March to Resume From November 8.

Earlier on Friday, the German Chancellor became the first Group of Seven (G7) leader to visit China in about three years.

The visit came in the backdrop of a shortage of semiconductors across the world, after the US banned the sale of advanced computer chips to China, escalating efforts to contain China's tech and military ambitions.

Scholz visited China with a team of top executives implying that business with the world's second-largest economy must continue. The first visit by a G7 leader to China in roughly three years comes as Germany slides towards recession.

Last year, China was Germany's biggest trading partner for the sixth year in a row, with the value of trade up over 15 per cent from 2020, according to official statistics. Together, Chinese imports from, and exports to, Germany were worth Euro 245 billion (USD 242 billion) in 2021.

Meanwhile, the US is gearing up for the mid-term elections which are slated to take place in less than a week.

US Midterm elections are the general elections that are held near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office.

Federal offices that are up for election during the midterms include all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the US Senate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)