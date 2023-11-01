Washington, DC [US], November 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden picked Kurt Campbell to serve as Deputy Secretary of State, in a move that will take the White House's influential Indo-Pacific tsar to the position of second-ranking diplomat in the US, the White House said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The White House announced the nomination of Campbell, who has served as Biden's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs since the start of the administration, developing the White House's Asia strategy, said the White House in a statement. As per White House, Campbell served as assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific affairs from 2009-13 during the Obama administration. He has also held roles in the White House and the Pentagon.

Among the other positions he has held during his distinguished career, Campbell served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Affairs, White House Fellow at the Treasury Department, and as Director of the Democracy Office at the National Security Council during the Clinton Administration, said White House.

Campbell was an Associate Professor of Public Policy at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government and served in the US Navy Reserves. He is the author or editor of ten books including The Pivot: The Future of American Statecraft in Asia, Difficult Transitions: Why Presidents Fail in Foreign Policy at the Outset of Power and Hard Power: The New Politics of National Security.

As per White House statement, Campbell received his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego and his Doctorate in international relations from Brasenose College at Oxford University where he was a Distinguished Marshall Scholar. Campbell is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Secretary of State's Distinguished Service Award. (ANI)

