Washington, November 14: United States President-elect Joe Biden wished "Happy Diwali" to the millions celebrating the festival across the world. In his greeting message, he also wished "Sal Mubarak" (Happy New Year), as several among the Hindus mark their cultural new year from this date. Diwali 2020 Wishes in English and Hindi: Lakshmi Pujan WhatsApp Stickers, Shubh Deepavali HD Images, SMS Greetings to Share.

"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, Dr Jill Biden and I send our best wishes for a Happy #Diwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," Biden said in a message on Twitter on behalf of him and his wife. Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Extend Greetings on Diwali.

Joe Biden Wishes Happy Diwali

To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020

Earlier, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended their wishes on the occassion of Diwali. Notably, the festival of Diwali is celebrated by a major section of Indian-Americans residing in the United States. The Indian diaspora, in the presidential election, largely favoured Biden over Trump, suggested surveys.

