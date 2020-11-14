New Delhi, November 14: United States President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extender their greetings on the occassion of Hindu festival of Diwali. The Diwali wishes from both the leaders assume significance for the community of Indian-Americans as they are two among the top constitutional office holders in the nation. Diwali 2020 Wishes in English and Hindi: Lakshmi Pujan WhatsApp Stickers, Shubh Deepavali HD Images, SMS Greetings to Share.

Trump, in his greeting, shared an image card which read "Happy Diwali" in the background of a photograph from 2017 when he had lit the diya in White House to mark the occassion.

Pompeo, in his tweet, also shared an image card along with a celebratory message for those observing the festival. "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights! (sic)," he said.

Donald Trump Wishes Happy Diwali

See Mike Pompeo's Tweet

Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights! pic.twitter.com/KyV7y9Nc0q — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 14, 2020

Diwali, the biggest festival of adherents of Hindu faith, is also celebrated by a majority of Indian-Americans. In the presidential election, surveys showed that the larger proportion of Indian diaspora weighed in favour of Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden, who went on to win the presidential race.

