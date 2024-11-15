Frankfurt, Nov 15 (AP) Europe's economy has left stagnation behind but is headed for only modest growth in coming months as consumers regain some of the purchasing power they lost to inflation, the European Union's executive commission said Friday.

The bloc's economy remains at risk from protectionist moves by major trading partners, the report said. US president-elect Donald Trump has often talked about imposing new tariffs, or import taxes, on foreign goods.

Also Read | Princess Yuriko Dies: Oldest Member of Japanese Imperial Family and Great-Aunt of Emperor Naruhito, Princess Yuriko Passes Away at Age of 101 in Tokyo Hospital.

“A possible protectionist turn in US trade policy would be extremely harmful for both economies," said European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. The EU ”will engage with the new administration with a great spirit of cooperation” but also a willingness to defend open trade, he added.

The 20 countries that use the euro are forecast to see growth 0.8% this year and 1.3% next year, the commission report said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 36-Year-Old Man Trafficked to Myanmar via Thailand Under False Pretense of IT Job, Physically Assaulted After Refusing To Participate in Cybercrime.

“After the stagnation in '23, the European economy is growing again and is set to accelerate over the next two years, however, growth remains modest and exposed to important downside risks,” said Gentiloni.

Growth started to recover earlier this year as new wage agreements began partially restoring household finances. The commission said that “the restraint to consumption appears to be loosening."

It added: "As the purchasing power of wages gradually recovers and interest rates decline, consumption is set to expand further.”

Inflation is forecast to come in at 2.1% next year, just above the European Central Bank's target of 2% and a substantial relief from the peak of 10.6% recorded in October 2022.

Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy is set for a second consecutive year of shrinking output this year at minus 0.1% per cent, with a moderate rebound next year at 0.7%. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)