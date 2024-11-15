Hyderabad, November 15: Yet another case of human trafficking has emerged, this time involving a 36-year-old man from Hyderabad, identified as Shaik Ashraf. Lured by the promise of an IT job in Thailand, Ashraf was trafficked to Myanmar, where he was forced to work for a company involved in cybercrimes. When Ashraf refused to participate in the scams, he was reportedly subjected to physical abuse by the company. This distressing incident follows a similar trend reported earlier this year, where several Hyderabad residents were trafficked to Laos and coerced into cybercrime under duress.

According to a report by The Times of India, Ashraf, a resident of Afsar Khan Colony in Langar House, had initially travelled to Dubai in August 2023, hoping to secure a job. In Dubai, he met a person from a travel agency, allegedly run by a Chinese national, who promised him employment at an IT company in Thailand. Trusting the offer, Ashraf accepted it and flew to Bangkok on August 29. Indian Workers Forced Into Cybercrimes Like Crypto Scam and Honeytraps in Laos, Given Electric Shocks for Missing Targets.

However, upon arrival, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse when he was transported to Mae Sot in Thailand and then trafficked by boat into Myanmar, where his nightmare began. Upon reaching Myanmar, Ashraf was taken to a company involved in cybercrime operations. The company forced him to participate in internet fraud activities designed to cheat unsuspecting people of their money. When Ashraf refused to engage in these criminal activities, he was reportedly tortured physically. ‘Human Trafficking’ in Uttarakhand: Gujarat Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling 7 Youths From Kheema and Banbasa to Companies in Thailand, Main Accused Flees to Dubai; 3 Rescued in Bangkok.

In a phone call with his family, Ashraf revealed that he was not alone in his plight. According to his account, around 60-70 other youths, mostly from Telangana and other states, were also trapped in the same situation and were unable to return home. Amjed Ullah Khan, a social welfare advocate and MBT leader shared the family's distress on social media, urging the Ministry of External Affairs for immediate intervention. In response, the family has made an official appeal to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his help in rescuing Ashraf and the other victims.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).