New York, Jul 2 (AP) The United States has reported yet another record daily number of new coronavirus infections, over 50,700 cases, according to a tally being kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The US is experiencing a surge of new cases, especially in the South and West, as states have reopened their economies from coast to coast.

Also Read | Election Commission Amends Rules to Allow Voters Aged 65+ Or Suffering From COVID-19 to Vote Via Postal Ballots: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

California closed bars, theaters and indoor restaurant dining all over again across most of the state Wednesday, and Arizona's outbreak grew more severe.

The California shutdown announcement, which came just ahead of a Fourth of July weekend that could fuel the spread of the virus, applies to about 30 million people, including Los Angeles County.

Also Read | China's National Security Law in Hong Kong: What Has Changed And Why The Legislation Has Led to More Protests?.

The surge in new cases has been blamed in part on Americans not wearing masks or obeying social-distancing rules.

Despite the fact that the U.S. has the most confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, President Donald Trump did not appear overly concerned.

He told Fox Business: “I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)