Washington, Jun 18 (AP) The US State Department said Wednesday it is restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review.

The department said consular officers will be on the lookout for posts and messages that could be deemed hostile to the US, its government, culture, institutions or founding principles.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Fantastic Man, Trade Deal Coming' Says US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Indian Prime Minister Modi.

In a notice made public Wednesday, the department said it had rescinded its May suspension of student visa processing but said new applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts to “public” and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected. It said a refusal to do so could be a sign they are trying to evade the requirement or hide their online activity.

“Under new guidance, consular officers will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants,” the department said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Expresses Gratitude to Croatia for Backing India's Fight Against Terrorism After Talks With Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

“To facilitate this vetting” applicants “will be asked to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to public,'” it said. “The enhanced social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person attempting to visit our country.”

In internal guidance sent to consular officers, the department said they should be looking for “any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)