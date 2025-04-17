Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Taking teamwork to the next level, US Sailors and Marines trained with Indian forces during Exercise Tiger Triumph. The US Navy stated that the Exercise Tiger Triumph enhanced capabilities and fostered stronger bonds in the US Indo-Pacific Command.

While sharing the video of the joint training on social media platform X, the US Navy stated, "ICYMI: U.S. & Indian forces took teamwork to the next level at exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, utilising cutting-edge tech for joint training & operational readiness. TigerTriumph2025 enhanced capabilities & fostered stronger bonds in @INDOPACOM."

Also Read | Donald Trump Joins Tariff Talks With Japan as US Seeks Deals Amid Trade Wars.

The text on the video read, "This week the US Sailors and Marines trained with Indian forces during exercise Tiger Triumph 2025." It further stated, "The Navy is globally deployed, operating alongside international partners and delivering peace through strength."

https://x.com/USNavy/status/1912521661691146749

Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Considered Spinning off Instagram in 2018 Over Antitrust Worries, Email Says.

The fourth edition of Bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 between India and the US culminated with a Distinguished Visitors' (DV) Day at Kakinada on April 11.

The DV Day was attended by the Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA), US Consular General, Commander US Navy Strike Group Five and Dy GOC 54 Infantry Division, along with other senior dignitaries.

The Distinguished Visitors' Day witnessed seamless execution of complex operations at/off Kakinada, including Standoffs and Hard Beaching, Slithering Operations by Special Operations Forces from SC and Mi17V5 Helicopters, the participation of C130 Aircraft, and integrated Air Operations by the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, US Navy, US Army, and US Marine Corps.

The operations reflected the enhanced degree of combined combat drills, jointmanship and interoperability achieved between the Armed Forces of India and the US, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

Conducted from April 1 to 11, the exercise provided invaluable training in HADR operations and familiarised participants with each other's capabilities, techniques, and procedures. Notably, Ex Tiger Triumph was first held in 2019, with the primary aim of strengthening operational synergies, facilitated by logistics exchange under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) and towards integrating emerging technologies between the two militaries.

The Harbour Phase of the exercise was conducted at Visakhapatnam from April 1-7. Activities during this phase included Pre-Sail Conferences and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) on key technologies, including Medical, Drone, Space, etc. The Harbour phase also included cross-deck visits, ship boarding drills and friendly sports fixtures, according to the Ministry of Defence press release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)