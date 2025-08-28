Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) met Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Saar to reaffirm the strong bilateral cooperation between the two nations, a step both sides described as "vital" for ensuring regional security and prosperity.

Following the meeting, Rubio said in a post on X, "Met with Israeli Foreign Minister @gidonsaar today to reaffirm our two nations' close cooperation that is vital to ensuring security and prosperity in the region."

During the discussions in Washington, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed gratitude to Rubio for his "firm" commitment to standing by Israel "over the years, as well as for the clear support of President Trump's administration for Israel," according to The Times of Israel.

The two diplomats discussed "the various challenges and opportunities in the Middle East," Sa'ar's office added.

According to The Times of Israel, key topics included "the issue of Iran following the unprecedented cooperation between the countries to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat and the 'snapback' issue, the war on Hamas in Gaza, and the UN General Assembly discussions next month. Cooperation to repel anti-Israeli moves in the international arena was also raised."

The US State Department, meanwhile, noted that the leaders "discussed key issues in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria." Rubio emphasised "the importance of countering Iran's malign influence", the US readout said, adding that the two officials "agreed that continued close cooperation between their countries is vital to the security and prosperity of the region."

Alongside these meetings, Rubio also held separate calls with European counterparts on Iran, highlighting Washington's broader diplomatic coordination on the issue.

According to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss Iran. All reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon." (ANI)

