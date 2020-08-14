Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): The US Senate was adjourned until September without reaching a deal on a coronavirus relief package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kept the chamber in session this week, which is technically the beginning of August recess, in the last effort to negotiate a COVID-19 relief Bill, The Hill reported on Thursday.

The US Senate will return on September 8 while the US House is expected back on September 14.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump signed four executive actions on COVID-19 relief amid the lack of a compromise from Congress, which earlier this year passed USD 3 trillion worth of relief.

Trump's orders provide a payroll tax holiday to Americans earning less than $100,000 per year, grants USD 400 per week in unemployment benefits, loan relief and suspension of evictions.

Earlier on Thursday, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said there is no real need for another COVID-19 relief bill because of the orders signed by Trump to reopen the school and protect workers. (ANI)

