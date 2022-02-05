Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): A group of US senators and Congressmen have introduced a bill proposing to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office which is located in the US as Taiwan Representative Office, reported Sputnik.

"US Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez introduced the Taiwan Representative Office Act (S. 3573), a bipartisan and bicameral bill that would direct the US Secretary of State to enter into negotiations to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in Washington, DC the 'Taiwan Representative Office,' which better reflects its status as Taiwan's de facto diplomatic mission to the United States," said Rubio's office in a statement.

"Companion legislation was introduced by Congressmen John Curtis and Chris Pappas in the US House of Representatives," the statement added.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States represents Taiwan in the US in the absence of formal diplomatic relations and a formal embassy, functioning as a de facto embassy.

"Taiwan is an indispensable partner of the United States and an exemplary beacon of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region," Rubio said. "I can think of no better way to recognize Taiwan's contributions to global stability than by renaming their office in Washington, DC, the seat of American democracy, to better reflect its actual purpose. The U.S. must make clear that, despite all efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to intimidate and coerce Taiwan, hostile powers have no right to claim sovereignty over democratic countries."

In November, Lithuania, a NATO ally, allowed Taiwan to open an unofficial embassy using its own name, rather than China's preferred name "Chinese Taipei." "At a time of unprecedented international tension and as Beijing continues to seek to bully and coerce Taiwan, this important bill demonstrates the United States' critical support for the people of Taiwan, and for Taiwan's right, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, to determine its own future and to be able to enjoy greater respect and diplomatic space as a member of the international community," Menendez said. (ANI)

