Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], February 20 (ANI): The US special envoy has discussed the humanitarian situation as well as human rights in Afghanistan with representatives of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, Rina Amiri, the special for Afghan women, girls and human rights said that in the meeting she called on the OIC representatives to "press" the Islamic Emirate for inclusive governance and to uphold rights, emphasizing that human rights and humanitarian issues are linked.

"Discussed @OIC_OCI efforts to alleviate Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis. Emphasized human rights & humanitarian issues are linked. Called for @OIC_OCI members to press the Taliban for inclusive governance upholding rights & end retribution against those defending their rights," she tweeted on Saturday.

"In Jeddah, agreed with @OIC_OCI reps that the Muslim World needs to be at the forefront of holding the Taliban accountable to respect human rights & deliver on its commitment to enable women & girls, in all their diversity, to return to school, work & public & political life" she said in another tweet.

Amiri also met with the Islamic Development Bank group and discussed efforts toward addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"Had fruitful discussions with the @isdb_group. Welcomed progress towards the establishment of the Afghanistan Trust Fund & efforts to garner donor support from @OIC_OCI members & other allies to address the devastating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," she said.

International Islamic Fiqh Academy was another venue where Amiri discussed human rights and women's and girls' right to work and education. Amiri said, according to the academy, the exclusion of women from social and political life is not acceptable in Islam.

"Had a productive meeting with @IIFA_official. Its official scholarship on women & human rights is an impressive initiative underscoring that women's rights to education, work & participation in all spheres of life, including public & political space, are indisputable in Islam," the US special envoy said further.

After the Taliban took over Kabul in August last year, Afghan women have been facing restrictions and also girls beyond grade seven could not return to schools in most parts of the country. (ANI)

