Washington, Jun 28 (PTI) Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is travelling to Qatar, Pakistan and Uzbekistan as part of his sustained effort to bring peace in the war-torn country, the State Department said on Sunday.

Joined by US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler, Khalilzad left for the region on June 28, it said in a media release.

Also Read | Anti-China Demonstrations by Human Rights Activists in Tokyo: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

During his meetings, Khalilzad "will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases," the State Department said.

Noting that Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive, it said that the delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region.

Also Read | COVID-19 Symptoms: Runny Nose, Nausea, Diarrhea Added to The List by US Health Body CDC.

"Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)