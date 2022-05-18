Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): US special coordinator for Tibetan affairs Uzra Zeya arrived in Dharamshala on Wednesday on a high-level visitation that signifies Washington's significant support for the Tibetan issue.

She received a warm welcome from Tibetans, for a first such visit of a higher official from the Biden administration.

Also Read | Kartarpur: Separated During 1947 Partition, Woman Meets Sikh Brothers After 75 Years.

Zeya will be here for two days and meet activists and leaders of the exile community here. She will also meet the Dalai Lama on Thursday morning.

This key visit comes shortly after President of Central Tibetan administration Penpa Tsering's visit to Washington last month. During his visit, Tsering met with the US Special envoy along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Also Read | Sweden, Finland To Submit NATO Membership Bid Today.

On Tuesday, Zeya held an "engaging" discussion with Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on regional issues of mutual interest.

"Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had an engaging discussion with US Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya @UnderSecStateJ on regional issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Zeya is on a visit to India and Nepal, from May 17-22. She was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan Issues in December last year.

The International Campaign for Tibet welcomed her appointment and expressed hope that she will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama's envoys and the Chinese leadership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)