Washington [US], September 21 (ANI/Sputnik): US State Department's Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan Sales is scheduled to visit Lithuania on Monday to hold talks with representatives from Belarus's opposition.

"He (Sales) will also meet with members of Belarusian civil society to discuss how the US can support the Belarusian people's demand for free and fair elections and an end to the Belarusian authorities' violent post-election crackdown," the State Department said on Sunday.

During his visit to the Baltic country, Sales will also hold talks with the Lithuanian vice minister of foreign affairs and vice minister of the interior, as well as representatives from the country's Jewish community, according to the press release.

Leading Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who finished in second place behind incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 presidential election, fled to Lithuania days after the vote.

Lukashenko won a sixth term in office by a landslide margin on August 9, although Belarus's opposition has not recognised the results of the election. Several weeks of opposition protests have been held in Belarus's major cities since the polls were held. (ANI/Sputnik)

