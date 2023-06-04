Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday made a phone call to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to express his grief over the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore that claimed 275 lives so far, and injuring around 1000 people.

Appreciating Blinken's move of concern, the EAM said that such sentiments are deeply valued at this challenging time.

"Thank @SecBlinken for the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time," tweeted Jaishankar.

More than 1000 people sustained injuries in the tragic railway accident that occurred in Odisha on Friday evening.

Earlier, Blinken tweeted, "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. As we watch the heroic efforts of first responders and medical personnel, we stand with the people of India in this tragic moment."

Meanwhile, on Sunday the newly elected President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu also took to his Twitter and expressed his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the families of victims.

"I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the people of India and the families of those trapped in the crash," Tinubu tweeted.

Earlier today, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed his deep sadness over the loss of lives in the Odisha train accident.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, UN chief Antonio Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, "as well as the people and Government of India," UN news reported.

He also wished a swift and full recovery to those injured.

In the three-way train accident, 17 coaches of the two trains derailed and were severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident at Balasore in Odisha and said his thoughts are with the families of the victims.

Macron said that France stands in solidarity with India.

"My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," the French President said in a tweet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the train accident.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida said that he is "saddened" over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha and wished speedy recovery to the injured. (ANI)

