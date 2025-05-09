New York, May 9 (AP) US stocks are drifting higher as Wall Street heads toward the end of an unusually quiet week. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in early trading Friday.

The benchmark index is on track to erase its small loss for the week following a rough stretch of severe swings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 120 points, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6% higher.

The big event for the week is likely coming on Saturday, when US and Chinese officials meet in Switzerland for their first talks since President Donald Trump launched his barrage of tariffs against America's trading partners. (AP)

