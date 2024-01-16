Jerusalem, Jan 16 (AP) The US launched another strike against Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday, according to a US official, the third strike in recent days against the Iranian-backed group.

The Houthis have attacked shipping in the crucial Red Sea corridor, saying they seek to halt Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Terrorists Launch Over 50 Rockets at Southern Israel in Weeks.

In the Gaza Strip, the bodies of 158 people killed in Israeli strikes were brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday, bringing the war's overall death toll to 24,285.

The war has also triggered a humanitarian catastrophe that has displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million population and pushed more than a quarter into starvation, according to the United Nations.

Also Read | Davos 2024: Martin Sorrell Predicts PM Narendra Modi's Re-Election, Foresees India As Third-Largest Economy by 2025.

In Israel, around 1,200 people we killed during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, which sparked the war and saw some 250 people taken hostage by the militants.

Here's the latest:

US STRIKES YEMEN'S HOUTHI REBELS FOR THIRD TIME

WASHINGTON — The US launched a new strike against the Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday, hitting anti-ship missiles in a third assault on the Iranian-backed group in recent days, a US official said.

The US official said no other details were available yet on the American strike, including the precise location. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the operation had not been made public.

The strike came as the Houthis claimed responsibility for a missile attack against the Malta-flagged bulk carrier Zografia in the Red Sea. No one was injured. The Greek-owned vessel had been heading north to the Suez Canal when it was attacked, the Greek Shipping and Island Policy Ministry said.

This latest exchange suggests there has been no let-up in Houthi attacks on shipping in the region, despite the massive US and British assault on the group Friday, bombing more than 60 targets in 28 locations.

A Saudi-led, US-backed war in Yemen against the Houthis has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, killing tens of thousands more. The conflict, which began in 2014, has slowed to a stalemate as the Houthis maintain control of the capital and northern and western Yemen, where most of the population lives.

AL-JAZEERA BUREAU CHIEF WHO LOST WIFE AND CHILDREN IN GAZA IS SEEKING TREATMENT ABROAD

CAIRO — Al-Jazeera's veteran bureau chief in Gaza, who lost his wife, three of his children and a grandchild in Israeli airstrikes, has left the territory for medical treatment.

The head of Egypt's journalist syndicate, Khaled al-Balshy, says Wael Dahdouh will travel to Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based, for medical treatment. Dahdouh, 53, crossed into Egypt earlier.

He has reported continuously on the fighting between Israel and Hamas even as it has taken a devastating toll on his own family abd was wounded in an Israeli airstrike last month that killed a cameraman working with him.

Dahdouh told Egypt's state-run Qahera TV that he would get treatment for the hand injury he suffered in the strike and would return to work, without providing further details.

He has been the face of Al Jazeera's 24-hour coverage of the war for millions of Arabic-speaking viewers across the region.

EUROPEAN UNION PUTS HAMAS LEADER IN GAZA ON ITS TERRORIST LIST

BRUSSELS — The European Union said Tuesday that is has put the mastermind behind the Oct 7 attacks on Israel, Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar, on its terrorist list.

EU headquarters said the move was in “response to the threat posed by Hamas and its brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks in Israel”.

The EU says Sinwar “is subject to the freezing of his funds and other financial assets in EU member states. It is also prohibited for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to him.” No further details were provided.

Israel believes Sinwar is operating from tunnels somewhere in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

In November, the EU froze the funds and other assets in Europe of Mohammed Deif, the commander general of Hamas' military wing, and of deputy commander Marwan Issa.

Hamas and its military wing have been on the EU's terrorist list as organisations for about 20 years. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)