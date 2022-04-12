Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): The Biden administration announced new regulations on so-called ghost guns designed to make tracing of the weapons parts possible by requiring serial numbers on the gun kits, the US Department of Justice said on Monday.

"[T]his rule will clarify that parts kits that are readily convertible to firearms are subject to the same regulations as traditional firearms," the Justice Department said in a press release. "These regulatory updates will help curb the proliferation of 'ghost guns,' which are often assembled from kits, do not contain serial numbers, and are sold without background checks, making them difficult to trace and easy to acquire by criminals."

The US government will require retailers to run background checks before selling kits that contain the parts necessary for someone to make a gun, the release said.

"One year ago, the Department committed to address the proliferation of ghost guns used in violent crimes," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

"This rule will make it harder for criminals and other prohibited persons to obtain untraceable guns, will help ensure that law enforcement officers can retrieve the information they need to solve crimes, and will help reduce the number of untraceable firearms flooding our communities. I commend all our colleagues at the ATF who have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to get this important rule finalized, and to do it in a way that respects the rights of law-abiding Americans."

Under the new rule, federally licensed firearms dealers and gunsmiths will be required to have a serial number added to 3D printed guns or other un-serialized firearms they take into inventory, according to the release.

The rule also requires federal firearms licensees, including gun retailers, to retain records for the length of time they are licensed, which expands records retention beyond the prior requirement of 20 years, the release said.

The Justice Department said that from January 2016 to December 2021, US authorities received some 45,240 reports of suspected ghost guns recovered by law enforcement, which included 692 homicide or attempted homicide investigations. (ANI)

