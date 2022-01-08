Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): US Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed with a senior European Union official the United States' support for the bloc, amid the growing tension between China and Lithuania over the opening of Taiwan's mission in the Baltic nation, the US Trade Representative (USTR) office said in a statement.

"United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today spoke with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and expressed the United States' strong support for the EU and for Lithuania in the face of economic coercion from the People's Republic of China," the statement said on Friday (local time).

Tai emphasized the importance of working together with the European Union to address coercive diplomatic and economic behaviour through various avenues such as the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing joint efforts to address global non-market excess capacity in the steel and aluminum sectors, and agreed to stay in regular communication on the array of important issues, it added.

The tensions between China and the Baltic nation have erupted when in November Lithuania angered China by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius, equivalent to an embassy. It escalated in recent times after Lithuania took steps to strengthen ties with Taiwan. China considers Taiwan as its integral part.

According to a report, Lithuania needs the support of the West and other foreign powers to counter Chinese aggression as it seems to be struggling almost alone against one of the world's economic and political superpowers.

The representative office opened with the name "Taiwan Representative Office in Lithuania", thereby implicitly implying recognition of a legal entity separate from the mainland.

Beijing attacked Lithuania by lowering its diplomatic relations with them.

In addition, this month Beijing also demanded that Lithuanian officials surrender their identity documents in order to downgrade their diplomatic status. The demand was such a serious concern for Lithuania that Vilnius withdrew its remaining diplomats from China in mid-December, fearing for their safety.

Further, China has suspended the movement of freight trains connecting Vilnius as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It stopped processing Lithuanian food export license applications, according to Hong Kong Post. (ANI)

