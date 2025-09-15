Utah [US], September 15 (ANI): Two men have been arrested after allegedly leaving an incendiary device underneath a FOX 13 News vehicle, which also resulted in the evacuation of a neighbourhood, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had served an overnight warrant on their home, Fox 13 news reported on Monday (local time).

According to Fox 13, the action caused forcing an evacuation of a Magna neighbourhood. The two men- Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, were booked into jail and now face several charges, which include Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Possessing Explosive Devices.

Fox 13 reported that the device underneath news channel's vehicle was originally located on Friday and determined to be real. As per officials, the device had been lit but "failed to function."

FBI assumed jurisdiction of the case due to the type of the device discovered and its location, as it was considered a significant threat to public safety. On Saturday, the FBI served a warrant on the home, along with the Salt Lake City Police Department and the Unified Fire bomb squads to ensure no other explosive devices were a danger inside.

According to the arrest report cited by Fox 13, the two men were located at the home, and during the search, told investigators that "two hoax weapons of mass destruction" which were discovered by the officials were "real".

Due to the devices, the home was evacuated, alongside the nearby homes in the neighborhood.

Despite the warrant being issued to search evidence related to the incendiary devices found under the FOX 13 News vehicle, the law enforcement officials "observed additional contraband and evidence of crimes outside the scope of the original warrant, to include firearms and firearm related items, explosives and explosive-related components, illegal narcotics and associated paraphernalia, as well as electronic devices reasonably believed to contain evidence" of the original device that was discovered.

"FOX 13 News is working closely with law-enforcement and our risk management team, with the safety of our employees as our top priority," said FOX 13 Station Manager Leona Wood.

Citing the Salt Lake City Police Department, it further reported that both men had a protective orders that prohibits them from possessing firearms.

The incident from Utah comes shortly after American conservative leader Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Trump, was shot and killed on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University.

Speaking to media on Sunday (local time) about Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump said, "We lost a great person. I'll be going on early Sunday morning. We're going to Arizona, taking some people with us, on Air Force One. Maybe you people are going to be with us, I don't know, but we're going to be going Saturday early, early on Sunday morning."

The alleged gunman, Tyler Robinson, was taken into custody by the FBI late Thursday evening. Kirk played a pivotal role in Trump's 2024 campaign ground game.

Trump blamed the "radical left" for the shooting during an address on Thursday and told NBC News on Saturday that the group obstructed efforts to unify the country. (ANI)

