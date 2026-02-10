Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, looks on as he leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong (File Photo/Reuters)

Washington DC [US], February 10 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have condemned the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and urged for him to be released on humanitarian grounds.

In a post on X, Rubio called it tragic and unjust. "The sentencing of Jimmy Lai in Hong Kong is an unjust and tragic conclusion to this case. We urge the authorities to grant Mr. Lai humanitarian parole", he said.

British Foreign Secretary Cooper, in a statement, said that Lai's case was raised directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping during UK PM Keir Starmer's visit to China . Cooper reiterated support to the people of Hong Kong and called on China to honour the commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"British National Jimmy Lai was today sentenced to 20 years in prison in Hong Kong for exercising his right to freedom of expression, following a politically motivated prosecution. Beijing's National Security Law was imposed on Hong Kong to silence China's critics. For the 78-year-old, this is tantamount to a life sentence. I remain deeply concerned for Mr Lai's health, and I again call on the Hong Kong authorities to end his appalling ordeal and release him on humanitarian grounds, so that he may be reunited with his family."

The statement read, "The Prime Minister raised Mr Lai's case directly with President Xi during his visit. That has opened up discussion of our most acute concerns directly with the Chinese government, at the highest levels. Following today's sentencing, we will rapidly engage further on Mr Lai's case. We stand with the people of Hong Kong, and will always honour the historical commitments made under the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration. China must do the same."

As per CNN,the sentence to Lai is the longest delivered under that law and makes him ineligible for parole until he is in his late 90s.

It further mentioned that Lai was found guilty of two national security charges and a sedition charge in December. (ANI)

