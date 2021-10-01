New York [US], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): France, the United Kingdom and the United States are concerned about North Korea's latest missile test launches and will address the issue at the UN Security Council later on Friday, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said.

"You can see... the request of France, the United Kingdom and the United States," de Riviere said during a press briefing referring to the countries' request to hold a closed meeting at the UN Security Council. "Of course we are very concerned with the situation there. The DPRK [North Korea] continues to proliferate and violate UN Security Council resolutions, which is a grave concern."

Also Read | Australia To Lift 18-Month COVID-19 Travel Ban on Its Vaccinated Citizens From November 2021.

De Riviere also said North Korea's test launches of hypersonic and other missiles are a major threat to international peace and security.

"The DPRK [North Korea] is explaining that this hypersonic test is a success and if this is the case, it's another escalation step," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Dubai Expo 2020: Piyush Goyal To Inaugurate India Pavilion Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)