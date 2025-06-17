Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): The US Department of State on Monday updated its travel advisory for Israel, West Bank, and Gaza to Level 4, warning Americans not to travel to the region due to heightened security risks amid Israel-Iran war.

The update reflected the authorized departure of family members and certain non-emergency US government personnel.

The advisory cautioned US citizens not to travel to the country due to "armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest."

The escalated warning from the State Department comes on the fourth day of attacks exchanged between Israel and Iran, which has launched retaliatory strikes against Israel after its sweeping attacks targeting military and nuclear infrastructure late last week.

Tehran said at least 224 people have been killed in the assault since last Friday.

At least 24 people in Israel have died in Iranian ballistic missile launches that have managed to make it through Israeli air defenses, Israel's military said.

On June 14, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of family members and non-emergency US government employees due to the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the region.

In response to security incidents and without prior notice, the US Embassy may further restrict or prohibit travel for US government employees and their family members to certain parts of Israel, including the Old City of Jerusalem and the West Bank, added the statement from US Department of State.

Northern Israel, specifically within 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) of the Lebanese and Syrian borders, is also under a strict no-travel advisory due to continued military presence and activity, added the statement.

The travel advisory explained that terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists, and other violent extremists continue to plot possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Such attacks may occur with little or no warning and could target tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, and local government facilities.

The overall security environment in the region is complex and can shift rapidly. Violence can erupt without warning, and increasing regional tensions may result in airlines canceling or reducing flights to and from Israel.

The advisory instructed travellers to visit the Department's website for detailed guidance on travel to high-risk areas. It recommended checking the latest alerts on the US Embassy website, maintaining high situational awareness at all times, and exercising caution, especially near checkpoints and areas with a strong security presence.

"Travelers are advised to avoid demonstrations and crowds, follow instructions from local authorities, report suspicious activities to police, and know the location of the nearest bomb shelter," added the advisory. The advisory also recommended downloading apps such as the Home Front Command Red Alert for real-time security alerts within Israel.

The Department urged travellers to obtain comprehensive medical travel insurance, including coverage for medical evacuation, as most insurance policies do not cover mental health-related care. It also recommended enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and to aid the US government in locating citizens during emergencies.

Additional guidance including reviewing the Country Security Report and preparing a personal emergency contingency plan. Special caution is advised in rural areas due to the possible presence of unexploded ordnance.

The situation across Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, remains unpredictable. Security incidents involving rocket fire, armed UAV intrusions, and missile attacks can occur without warning.

US government employees in Israel are currently restricted from personal travel within 11.3 kilometers (seven miles) of the Gaza demarcation line and within 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) of the Israel-Egypt border. Any official travel in these zones requires approval from the Embassy's security office, and additional restrictions may be implemented without notice due to emerging security threats, added the advisory.

In Northern Israel, within 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) of the Lebanese and Syrian borders, travel is strictly discouraged. The Israeli authorities have restricted movement in this zone due to ongoing military activity.

US government employees working in Israel are prohibited from personal travel to this area and must receive special authorization for official travel. The US Embassy strongly advised all American citizens against travel within this high-risk zone.

Gaza is marked as a no-travel zone for any reason due to terrorism and armed conflict. The US government is unable to provide routine or emergency consular services in Gaza because its employees are prohibited from entering the area.

The pedestrian crossing at Erez (between Gaza and Israel) has been closed since October 7, 2023, while the Rafah crossing (between Gaza and Egypt) has been shut to the general public since May 7, 2024. US citizens or lawful permanent residents in Gaza who need assistance and have not registered with the Department of State are instructed to email the US Embassy in Jerusalem at JerusalemACS@state.gov.

Those who decide to travel to Gaza are urged to prepare for an indefinite stay, as crossings may remain closed without warning. Travelers should carry sufficient food, supplies, and medicine, and make plans that do not rely on US government assistance. Individuals using assistive or medical devices must secure backup power sources, added the advisory.

The advisory recommended that travellers draft a will, designate insurance beneficiaries, discuss custody and care arrangements with loved ones, and even leave DNA samples with a medical provider. Further information can be found on the Department's "Crisis and Disaster Abroad: Be Ready" webpage.

US government employees working in Israel must obtain special authorization for official travel to the West Bank. Personal travel is currently restricted except for use of Routes 1, 90, and 443 at any time.

Personal daylight travel to Jericho and Bethlehem, including Beit Jala and Beit Sahour, is permitted, but only through Checkpoint 300 near Rachel's Tomb due to ongoing closures of other checkpoints.

The advisory noted an increase in violence, Israeli military operations, and terrorist attacks, some of which have injured or killed US citizens. During times of unrest, Israeli authorities may impose curfews and restrict access to certain areas in the West Bank. Additional restrictions on US government employees may be enacted at any time with little or no notice due to escalating security concerns, added the advisory. (ANI)

