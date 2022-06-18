Washington, Jun 18 (PTI) USAID Administrator Samantha Power, a top Biden administration official, has met with an Indian social activist to discuss challenges being faced by democracy, according to an official note.

Power met Nikhil Dey, a founding member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) and the National Campaign For People's Right to Information (NCPRI) in India.

Also Read | Revlon Shares Surges 62% in New York Trading After Reliance Industries Said To Weigh Offer.

Dey is also a former member of the Open Government Partnership Steering Committee. The meeting was held here on Thursday.

Power and Dey discussed challenges facing democracy and anti-corruption work in India and around the world, a statement said.

Also Read | FATF Retains Pakistan on ‘Grey List’, Says ‘Will Verify Country’s Compliance with On Site Visit’.

"They discussed the importance of protection and legal defence for activists and journalists operating in difficult environments and the need for continued progress on open government and social accountability," USAID said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)