Washington, Feb 8 (PTI) Members of the US India Business Council are ready to collaborate on state-of-the-art projects and foster innovation that can help catalyse energy transition in India, the top American India-centric trade body has said.

“USIBC members are ready to collaborate on state-of-the-art projects and foster innovation that can help catalyse energy transition in India, the United States, and around the world. The US-India energy corridor is diverse, strong and ambitious and represents tremendous opportunities for public and private sector partnerships between the two countries,” USIBC president Atul Keshap.

Keshap led a high-powered USIBC delegation to Goa for the second edition of India Energy Week 2024, which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended among others by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Congratulating the Indian Government for this highly successful event, Keshap said it reinforces India's ability to bring together international partners on critical issues around energy transition, critical and emerging technologies across the energy value chain, and ensuring a sustainable and secure energy future for the world and for the people of India.

"The US-India energy corridor is diverse, strong and ambitious and represents tremendous opportunities for public and private sector partnerships between the two countries," Keshap said.

Shilpa Gupta, Chief Technology Officer - India, GE Vernova, who led the USIBC delegation along with Keshap said that India must lay down a solid foundation for its energy transition journey by promoting and adopting innovation-led technology advancements.

It will help the country establish a sustainable energy mix in future.

“Upcoming technologies such as using green hydrogen with natural gas for power generation, BESS, Wind-Solar + baseload power plants and others are being explored at various levels currently and we are confident that with the growing U.S.-India collaboration on energy, GE Vernova can play a key role in contributing towards decarbonization of India's power sector while building robust electrification systems," Gupta said.

The high-powered USIBC delegation attended the opening ceremony where Modi shared with the delegates that India's energy demand is expected to double by 2045 and the expected enhanced role of natural gas from 6 per cent to 15 per cent in India's energy mix.

Puri, who co-chairs the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, is playing a key role in advancing energy transition for the world, USIBC said.

In a roundtable, also joined by Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain, explored potential areas of collaboration between oil and gas, the Global Alliance on Biofuels, and critical technologies like hydrogen, new fuels, energy storage, nuclear power, and Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS).

