Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): South Carolina House of Representatives member JA Moore met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Dr B R Ambedkar State Secretariat in Hyderabad. Moore paid a courtesy call to Reddy on Friday.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office stated, "The South Carolina House of Representatives member, Mr J A Moore, paid a courtesy call on the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, at the Dr B R Ambedkar State Secretariat in Hyderabad."

Earlier on August 9, Reddy alongwith Minister for Information Technology and Industries Sridhar Babu Duddilla and their team members visited Apple headquarters in California, following his arrival on Friday.

During his visit, he met with senior Apple executives in manufacturing, public policy, and healthcare divisions.

"Exhilarating to visit Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., at Cupertino, California. The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for #Hyderabad and #Telangana as a leading investment destinations in several sectors," Revanth Reddy said in a post on X.

"My team, including my minister colleague @OffDSB, and senior officials, and I, highlighted the new Electronics park, Skills University, AI city, Future City and other game-changing initiatives to the senior Apple Executives looking after manufacturing, public policy and Apple healthcare divisions," he added.

Further, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the positive discussions will lead to beneficial outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana, positioning the state as a leading investment destination in various sectors.

"Confident that our highly encouraging and cordial talks today will lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana," the Telangana CM said on X.

Earlier in the day, Telangana CM and his team arrived in California. The delegation held interactions with some of the greatest companies in Silicon Valley in the following days. (ANI)

