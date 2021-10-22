Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Uzbekistan believes there is no need to deploy the United States military in the country, and Washington knows about it, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday.

Politico has reported that Pentagon officials plan to discuss the issue of deployment of US counter-terrorist forces in Uzbekistan in October.

"Today the reality is that there is no need for this," Kamilov told a press briefing.

The minister mentioned that "limits" of the Tashkent-Washington interaction are determined in the agreements between Uzbekistan and the US.

"And during many annual political consultations, during many serious meetings, the Americans were informed, and they practically all understand this and admit that the things you are talking about are absolutely unacceptable for Uzbekistan and they are practically not raised or discussed," Kalimov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

