New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes on Friday to Germany on the occasion of the German National Unity Day.

He underlined the momentum of ties in the bilateral relationship as New Delhi and Berlin complete 25 years of the strategic partnership.

Jaishnakar wrote on X, "Warmest greetings to FM Wadephul, the Government and people of Federal Republic of Germany, on the occasion of German National Unity Day. Value the sustained momentum in our ties, as we complete 25 years of our Strategic Partnership."

Earlier in September, the Union External Affairs Minister met Wadephul on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, during the meeting of the G4 Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries- Mauro Vieira, Foreign Minister of Brazil; Johann Wadephul, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India and Iwaya Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan to assess the state of play and discuss prospects for reform of the UN Security Council, the statement said.

It further noted that the G4 Ministers emphasized that, amid increasing instability in the international order and with the UN--the centre of multilateralism, increasingly incapable of fulfilling its role--it is crucial to reform the Security Council at the earliest to truly reflect the contemporary geopolitical realities, thereby enhancing its representativeness, legitimacy, effectiveness, and efficiency.

The German Foreign Minister was in India in September and during his visit India and Germany agreed on gratis visas for short-term school and college visits to promote student exchanges and education ties, as well as establishing a new bilateral consultation mechanism on the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

In a press release following the visit of the German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, to India, the MEA stated that during the delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, the two sides reviewed the multifaceted Strategic Partnership, expressing satisfaction with progress in trade and investment, defence and security, technology, science and innovation, green and sustainable development, education, and people-to-people ties.

The EAM also conveyed India's appreciation for Berlin's solidarity and strong support in the fight against terrorism.

Discussions also covered recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Middle East, and other regional and global issues of mutual interest. (ANI)

