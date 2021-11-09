Vatican City [Vatican], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Top Vatican diplomat Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher called on the European authorities on Tuesday to take responsibility for migrants and refugees in connection with the crisis on Belarus' border with Poland and Lithuania.

"The immediate crisis is taking place on the borders between Belarus and Poland", Gallagher said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Holy See encourages authorities throughout the whole of Europe to assume the responsibility with regard to migrants and to refugees ... We would encourage all those in this project to assume responsibilities and to address what is obviously a very serious humanitarian crisis," the archbishop added. (ANI/Sputnik)

