Johannesburg, Jul 28 (PTI) Veteran Indian-origin South African activist Saeedah Cachalia has died after contracting COVID-19.

Saeedah, 80, was the daughter of Ismail ‘Molvi' Cachalia, who was the former vice-president of the Transvaal Indian Congress and an African National Congress (ANC) stalwart.

Saeedah succumbed to COVID-19 at the weekend.

She was the third generation in a family steeped in the freedom struggle that her grandfather Ahmed Cachalia started with Mahatma Gandhi during his time in the country.

"Saeedah was an activist in her own right, " said the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation that seeks to promote non-racialism and the principles within both the Freedom Charter and the South African Constitution.

“As a young girl in the 1950s she would accompany her parents to protest meetings and political activities linked to the 1952 Defiance Campaign and the 1956 Women's March to the Union Buildings against the extension of the pass law to African women," it said in a tribute.

Saeedah continued her parents' legacy. She was active in the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress and later in the Transvaal Indian Congress, when it was revived in 1983.

"She was detained in 1980 during the national schools' boycott. She served on the Laudium Parents' Support Committee that was established to support the boycotting students," the Foundation said in a statement.

The aim is to make the stadium complex capable of hosting Olympic events and other multi sporting international events. The JNS complex spans over 102 acres of land that includes a main stadium arena with a sitting capacity of around 60,000, an indoor weightlifting auditorium, three football fields, two athletic tracks, two badminton halls, a table tennis hall, archery training zone and other sports facilities. The JNS was constructed by the Government of India to host the athletic events and ceremonies of the 1982 Asian Games. It also hosted the 1989 Asian Championship in Athletics. The stadium was renovated/upgraded for the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) for hosting the track and field events and for the opening and closing ceremonies. The stadium is designed and constructed to meet the standards of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the World Athletics.

