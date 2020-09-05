Melbourne, Sep 5 (AP) Police in Australia's hardest-hit Victoria state are urging people to stay away from Saturday rallies protesting the lockdown in Melbourne, as the country's death toll rose to 748.

Victoria reported 11 more deaths and 76 new infections.

The Melbourne restrictions, including a night curfew, were put in place in an attempt to reduce a huge spike in infections and deaths.

Police are urging people to adhere to restrictions on community movement. Four men have been arrested and charged with incitement over the so-called “Freedom Day” protests planned for several Melbourne locations.

Police have also warned about 80 people against attending the rallies as they enforce Victoria's lockdown rules.

Government officials are expected to announce on Sunday how and when Melbourne and regional Victoria will come out of respective stages of lockdowns. (AP)

