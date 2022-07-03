Hanoi [Vietnam], July 3 (ANI): Vietnam recorded 512 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, media reported citing the health ministry.

Yesterday, the cases were 730.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,748,639 with 43,087 deaths. Nationwide, 9,708,984 COVID-19 patients, or over 90 per cent of the total infections, have so far recovered, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Recently, the Vietnamese Health Ministry issued the regulation, which states that people who do not want a fourth shot need to agree to take responsibility if they later get infected and spread the virus.

This Vietnamese government initiative has received a negative response, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA).

An official of Ho Chi Minh City's Center for Disease Control explained to a local newspaper that the request is in line with the Ministry of Health's assessment of the risks.

However, the ministry has not explained how people should take responsibility.Earlier this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed in his weekly briefing to journalists that the global figure overall remains "relatively stable", but nobody should be under any illusion, that the coronavirus is on the way out."

This pandemic is changing but it's not over. We have made progress but it's not over." (ANI)

