Hanoi [Vietnam], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 16,948 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 16,914 locally transmitted and 34 imported, according to its ministry of health.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi reported 2,045 cases, the highest in the country, followed by northern Hai Phong city with 1,804 cases and southern Vinh Long province with 1,280 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,763,040 with 32,831 deaths, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, 1,372,696 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up 14,420 from Saturday.

Some 152.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 69.1 million second shots and 6 million third shots, have been administered, the ministry said.

Vietnam has gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. (ANI/Xinhua)

