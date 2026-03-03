Gilgit [PoGB], March 3 (ANI): Protests turned violent in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) after the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, with at least 7 people killed in clashes.

Demonstrations in Gilgit and Skardu turned violent, with multiple government and international offices set ablaze and casualties during clashes between protesters and security forces.

Demonstrators in Gilgit set fire to offices associated with the United Nations, including the United Nations Development Programme office in the city. In Skardu, protesters torched the SP office and several other government buildings. A private semi-government hotel in Skardu was set on fire as tensions escalated.

Seven demonstrators were also killed in firing during attempts to disperse crowds, while more than a dozen others sustained injuries. Hospitals in the region have declared an emergency to treat the wounded, and security forces have been placed on high alert in both Gilgit and Skardu.

Senior journalist Manzar Shigri, speaking from Gilgit's central area known as Salma Bazaar or Nabi Bazaar, said that around 7:30 am local time, announcements regarding the confirmation of Ayatollah Khamenei's death prompted people, particularly in Skardu, to take to the streets. Markets in Gilgit were immediately shut down, and by afternoon, the situation had significantly deteriorated.

He stated that in Skardu, UN CIP office (United Commission for India and Pakistan) was set on fire, and similar incidents were reported in Gilgit. During this period, exchanges of fire were heard, aimed at dispersing demonstrators. Shigri noted that markets across the entire Baltistan region remain completely closed and described the situation in Skardu as extremely tense.

According to information received from Skardu, several government offices were targeted in addition to the hotel. The district and divisional administrations are considering seeking assistance from the army to bring the situation under control, although no such deployment had occurred at the time of reporting. Security agencies and police personnel remain deployed across key locations to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

